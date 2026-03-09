Samuel Adams Unveils“Our City. Our Beer.” Variety Pack Crafted Alongside Derrick White, Garrett Crochet, Julian Edelman And Zdeno Chara

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Four Boston-legend inspired beers hit shelves in New England, with each beer rotating on draft during the corresponding sport's season







Samuel Adams launched the“Our City. Our Beer.” Variety Pack brewed to capture the passion, pride and powerhouse spirit of Boston sports and fans.

The“Our City. Our Beer.” Variety Pack was crafted alongside four Boston sports legends Derrick White, Garrett Crochet, Julian Edelman and Zdeno Chara. The 12-pack includes (Derrick) White Ale, Crochet's Pale Ale, Julian Edel-Brau Lager and Big Z Pilsner and is available only in New England for a limited time with each beer also rotating on-draft when the corresponding sport is in season.

Boston, MA, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samuel Adams, the Boston-born pioneer of craft beer, today announced the“Our City. Our Beer.” Variety Pack inspired by the one thing New Englanders love as much as Samuel Adams - Boston sports. Crafted alongside athletes Derrick White, Garrett Crochet, Julian Edelman and Zdeno Chara, the Variety Pack features four distinct beers that blend the grit, pride and powerhouse spirit that define Boston sports and Samuel Adams' relentless pursuit of better beer.

“At Sam Adams, we live and breathe Boston sports. With the 'Our City. Our Beer.' Variety Pack, we've bottled up that spirit to double down on being the beer for Boston sports fans,” said John McElhenny, senior brand manager, Samuel Adams.“Partnering with Derrick, Garrett, Julian and Zdeno let us capture that energy; whether it's a citrusy (Derrick) White Ale or a caramel malty Julian Edel-Brau Lager, these brews were crafted meticulously to give fans a taste of Boston pride in every sip.”

All-Star Lineup

The“Our City. Our Beer.” Variety Pack features a wheat ale, an American pale ale, a lager, and a pilsner - four of the five top favorite styles for New England craft drinkers, delivering on exactly what fans crave1.



(Derrick) White Ale



Style: Wheat Ale



Alcohol by Volume (ABV): 5.3%



Flavor Notes: Vibrant citrus flavor with a touch of spice; smooth, complex finish



Malt Varieties: Samuel Adams two-row pale malt blend, malted wheat, flaked wheat



Special Ingredients: Orange zest, lemon zest, coriander, rose hips, hibiscus, plum, grains of paradise and anise On Draft: March-May



Crochet's Pale Ale



Style: American Pale Ale



Alcohol by Volume (ABV): 5.8%



Flavor Notes: Zesty, intense citrus hops; tropical aroma; crisp finish



Malt Varieties: Samuel Adams two-row pale malt blend, malted wheat, blonde roasted oats



Hop Varieties: Simcoe, Centennial, Cascade, Citra, Galaxy, Mosaic On Draft: June-August



Julian Edel-Brau Lager



Style: Lager



Alcohol by Volume (ABV): 6.2%



Flavor Notes: Malt-forward flavor with notes of caramel and toffee; balanced by light herbal hops



Malt Varieties: Samuel Adams two-row pale malt blend, Caramel 60, CaraRed, Melanoidin



Hop Varieties: Tettnang Noble hops On Draft: September-November



Big Z Pilsner



Style: Pilsner



Alcohol by Volume (ABV): 5.0%



Flavor Notes: Crisp and bold with subtle malt sweetness; delicate floral hop character



Malt Varieties: Samuel Adams two-row pale malt blend



Hop Varieties: Hallertau, Tettnang On Draft: December-February

Always In Season

Boston fans don't take an off season, and neither should their beers! The“Our City. Our Beer.” Variety Pack delivers a four-sport, four-season lineup in one pack. Each beer will also rotate on draft during its corresponding sport season, so fans can raise a glass or a perfect pint to their legends at taprooms and sports bars when it matters most.

Brewed with Boston's Biggest Fans in Mind

The new“Our City. Our Beer.” Variety Pack is the latest expression of Samuel Adams' long-standing commitment to New England. Over the years, Samuel Adams has worked to position itself as 'Boston's Beer' by partnering with the Boston Red Sox and Boston Marathon, and brewing limited-edition beers with athlete legends. Since opening the Samuel Adams Boston Brewery, the brewery has also donated beer and tour proceeds to hundreds of local and regional charities reinforcing its role in New England culture.

Coming Soon! Launch Party: Raise a Glass with the Legends

To celebrate the new“Our City. Our Beer.” Variety Pack, Samuel Adams will host an“Our City. Our Beer.” launch party with all four Boston Legends at Banners Kitchen & Tap in Boston, MA on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

The ticketed event will be open to the public, and all four athletes will make an appearance behind the bar to serve their beers. Follow @SamuelAdamsBeer on social media for further details in the coming weeks.

Raise a Glass Anywhere, Anytime

The Samuel Adams“Our City. Our Beer.” Variety Pack is available in New England now in 12-packs of 12oz cans and on draft at select bars and restaurants. Find it near you at samueladams/find-a-sam.

For more information, visit or follow @SamuelAdamsBeer on social media.

About Samuel Adams: The Beer

Samuel Adams is a leading independent, American craft brewer that helped to launch the craft beer revolution. The brewery began in 1984 when Founder and Brewer Jim Koch used a generations-old family recipe to brew beer in his kitchen. Inspired and unafraid to challenge conventional thinking about beer, Jim brought the recipe to life with hopes drinkers would appreciate the complex, full-flavor and started sampling the beer in Boston. He named the flagship brew Samuel Adams Boston Lager in recognition of one of our nation's founding fathers, a revolutionary man of independent and pioneering spirit. Today, Samuel Adams is one of the world's most awarded breweries and remains focused on crafting the highest quality beers through innovation and experimentation in the relentless pursuit of better. Samuel Adams remains dedicated to elevating and growing the American craft beer industry overall, including providing education and support for entrepreneurs and fellow brewers through its philanthropic program, Brewing the American Dream, which helps others pursue their American Dream. For more information, visit or follow @SamuelAdamsBeer

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative“beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Samuel Adams, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, and Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

