Low Investment Business: Earn Up To Rs 60,000 A Month With This Rice Venture
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Worried about not having a job? A rice business could be your big break. Here's how you can start from home with just Rs 20,000 and earn anywhere from Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000 a month.Many young people feel disheartened when they can't find a job. But you can start a business with rice, an everyday essential, and earn good profits quickly. You can easily kickstart this business in your village or town with an investment of just Rs 20,000 to Rs 1 lakh.So, how does it work? You first need to buy rice at wholesale rates from branded rice suppliers, milling plants, or trading units. Then, you pack the rice into 10kg, 25kg, and 50kg bags to sell them.An initial investment of Rs 20,000 is enough to get started. You can make a profit of about Rs 50 to Rs 200 on each bag of rice. If you sell just 10 bags a day, you could earn between Rs 30,000 and Rs 60,000 per month.Since rice is an essential commodity, the market moves very fast, which means your chances of making a profit are quite high. You can directly supply your packed rice to local kirana stores, hotels, and catering services.Besides local sales, you can also take your business online. Getting orders through online platforms can help you expand your reach. For anyone looking for self-employment, this rice business is a fantastic option for a steady income with a small investment.
