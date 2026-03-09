Youth Charter Calls For Commonwealthafricacaribbean Partnership To Deliver A Lasting Youth Legacy From Glasgow 2026

MENAFN - African Press Organization) LONDON, United Kingdom, March 9, 2026/APO Group/ --

On the occasion of Commonwealth Day, the international youth development organisation Youth Charter ( ) has called for a strengthened partnership between the Commonwealth, the African Union (AU) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to ensure that the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games deliver a meaningful and sustainable legacy for young people across Africa, the Caribbean and the wider Commonwealth.

Representing 56 Commonwealth nations and more than 2.5 billion citizens, the Commonwealth community possesses a unique opportunity to demonstrate global leadership in the use of sport as a catalyst for sustainable development, social cohesion and youth empowerment.

However, the Youth Charter emphasises that the long-term value of international sporting events must be measured not only in terms of infrastructure or economic impact, but in how effectively they contribute to lasting social and economic opportunity for young people.

For more than three decades, the Youth Charter has worked across Commonwealth regions using sport, arts and cultural engagement as tools for youth development, peacebuilding and community regeneration, including partnerships developed through previous Commonwealth Games legacies in Manchester (2002) and Birmingham (2022).

A Strategic Moment for Commonwealth, African Union and Caribbean Cooperation

The forthcoming Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games arrive at a critical moment for young people across Africa, the Caribbean and the wider Commonwealth.

Across these regions, youth populations face increasing structural challenges, including:



youth unemployment and underemployment

widening socio-economic inequality

mental health pressures

rapid digital transformation and skills gaps

climate vulnerability and environmental insecurity rising social fragmentation within communities.

These challenges also intersect with the global commitment to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, where Sport for Development and Peace (SDP) has been recognised internationally as a powerful tool for social progress.

In this context, the Youth Charter believes that Glasgow 2026 presents an important opportunity to align major sporting events more closely with regional development frameworks, including:



African Union Agenda 2063

CARICOM Human and Social Development Strategy

Commonwealth Charter and Youth Development Agenda UN Youth 2030 Strategy and SDG implementation frameworks

Community Campus Model Proposed as a Commonwealth Legacy Framework

The Youth Charter is proposing the expansion of its Community Campus model as a practical legacy framework that could support youth development across Commonwealth countries.

Community Campuses function as integrated local development hubs, bringing together:



sport participation and coaching development

education and employability pathways

arts and cultural engagement

digital learning and innovation community leadership and social enterprise programmes.

Already emerging through partnerships in the United Kingdom, Africa and other Commonwealth communities, these campuses provide accessible platforms where young people can develop the skills, confidence and leadership required to contribute to their communities and economies.

The Youth Charter believes that by linking Glasgow 2026 legacy planning with the expansion of Community Campuses, the Commonwealth could establish a network of youth development centres across Africa, the Caribbean and other Commonwealth regions.

Such a network would provide a tangible and measurable legacy for the Games while strengthening regional collaboration around youth development.

Sport as a Driver of Development and Diplomacy

Beyond youth engagement, the Youth Charter highlights the growing role of sport as a strategic sector within the global economy and as a vehicle for international cooperation and diplomacy.

Across Africa and the Caribbean, sport represents an expanding sector capable of supporting:



employment and entrepreneurship

education and skills development

tourism and event hosting

cultural exchange and social cohesion public health and community wellbeing.

Through structured legacy initiatives connected to Glasgow 2026, the Commonwealth has the opportunity to demonstrate how major sporting events can contribute directly to inclusive economic growth and sustainable development outcomes.

A Message to Commonwealth and Regional Leaders

The Youth Charter is calling on:



Commonwealth governments

African Union institutions

CARICOM member states

international development partners sporting federations and philanthropic foundations

to collaborate in transforming the legacy of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games into a platform for long-term youth empowerment and community development.

The organisation emphasises that young people across the Commonwealth are not simply seeking inspiration from major sporting events. They are seeking opportunity, participation and leadership pathways.

By investing in sustainable youth development structures such as Community Campuses, the Commonwealth and its regional partners can ensure that the legacy of Glasgow 2026 contributes meaningfully to social stability, economic opportunity and human development across the Commonwealth family.

About the Youth Charter:

Founded in 1993, the Youth Charter is a UK-based international charity and global advocate for Sport for Development and Peace.

Working with governments, international institutions, universities and community partners, the organisation promotes programmes that align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, empowering young people through sport, education, culture and digital innovation.

The Youth Charter's flagship initiatives include:



Community Campus Model

Social Coach Leadership Programme Global Call to Action for Youth Development

These initiatives support the creation of sustainable pathways for young people across the Commonwealth, Africa and the Caribbean.