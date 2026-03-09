Awakening Camp Launches Spiritual App At Awacamp/Get: Connecting The Global Community For Yoga Retreats, Ecstatic Dance & Conscious Living
Ecstatic Dance events and gatherings - from beach moon dances to urban conscious movement sessions - where free-form movement meets soulful music for deep embodiment and joy. Yoga Retreats and immersive wellness experiences - including multi-day immersions, outdoor yoga classes, breathwork ceremonies, cacao rituals, and sound healing in stunning locations across Spain, Portugal, Mexico, and beyond. Spiritual workshops, meditation circles, healer directories, sacred events, top music charts for conscious playlists, and an interactive map to find like-minded souls nearby.
Users can sign up for free, post their own events (as teachers, organizers, or DJs), browse upcoming retreats and pop-ups, connect with breathwork coaches, yoga teachers, and other facilitators, and engage in community discussions to grow together in consciousness. "The Awakening Camp app is more than a directory-it's a living portal to awakening," said the AwaCamp team. "Whether you're craving an ecstatic dance to release and reconnect, seeking a yoga retreat for deeper healing, or simply wanting to find your tribe, awacamp/get brings the global spiritual community right to your pocket. Join today and start co-creating the new earth."
Key features include:
-
Global event discovery with filters for ecstatic dance, yoga, retreats, ceremonies, and more
Community profiles, posts, and direct connections
Healer and practitioner listings
Mobile-optimized for iOS and Android (download now at awacamp/get)
Integration with Telegram and WhatsApp groups for local conscious scenes
Awakening Camp continues to grow as a vibrant hub for spiritual events in hotspots like Costa del Sol, Ibiza, Lisbon, and emerging conscious destinations worldwide. Download the Awakening Camp app today at and step into a world of connection, movement, and awakening.
About Awakening Camp (AwaCamp)
Awakening Camp is a global spiritual social network and mobile app dedicated to connecting conscious individuals through ecstatic dance, yoga retreats, spiritual events, healers, and transformative experiences. Founded to foster community, healing, and collective elevation, AwaCamp empowers users to find, share, and grow on their spiritual paths.
Learn more at .
