Fosun International: One-Off Non-Cash Impairment Provisions For Certain Non-Core Businesses, Core Industries Maintain Sound Development Momentum

HONG KONG, Mar 9, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – On 6 March, Fosun International (00656) issued a profit warning announcement stating that, based on the information available to the Company and the latest unaudited consolidated management accounts, the loss attributable to owners of the parent of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2025 is expected to be approximately RMB21.5 billion to RMB23.5 billion. The substantial loss is primarily attributable to one-off non-cash impairment provisions and value revaluations on certain real estate projects and goodwill of certain non-core business segments.

In the announcement, Fosun International set out the primary reasons for the substantial book loss for the year. First, during the 2025 Financial Year, the real estate industry continued in a downward cycle with overall weak market demand, exerting pressure on the Group's real estate business segment. Second, due to changes in market conditions, the Company has made impairment provisions on goodwill and intangible assets of certain non-core business segments to objectively reflect their value. The Company emphasised that the above-mentioned substantial non-cash impairments and provisions will not affect the overall operations and cash flows of the Company. The Company's fundamentals remain stable.

Market analysts noted that the impairment recognised by Fosun represents a prudent financial measure aimed at“removing historical burdens.” It does not affect the Company's operating cash flows, nor does it undermine its long-term investment value, with its asset base remaining solid. From another perspective, following the recognition of these substantial impairment provisions, the Company's net assets - still at a scale of nearly RMB100 billion level - remain robust, and its net asset value (NAV) may even record growth, meriting close attention from investors.

According to Fosun International's 2024 annual report, as at 31 December 2024, net assets attributable to owners of the parent amounted to RMB118.103 billion. Based on the mid-point of the expected loss disclosed in the profit warning (RMB22.5 billion), and assuming the impairment is fully reflected, net assets attributable to owners of the parent would be approximately RMB95.603 billion after deduction, still maintaining a scale close to RMB100 billion. Even if calculated based on the upper end of RMB23.5 billion, net assets would remain at approximately RMB94.603 billion. Overall, the Group's asset structure remains sound and resilient.

It is worth noting that the impairment provisions are primarily concentrated in the real estate segment and the goodwill of certain non-core businesses. These adjustments not only reflect prudent measures taken in response to the continued downturn cycle in the real estate industry, but also represent the continued implementation of Fosun's strategy of“streamlining and strengthening” and“focusing on its core businesses.” In fact, since 2025, the appreciation and value realisation of Fosun's core assets have not only been capable of offsetting the impact of these impairments, but may also contribute incremental growth to net assets.

According to publicly available information, in 2025 Fosun's core business segments, including pharmaceuticals and healthcare as well as insurance and finance, delivered strong performance and have maintained robust momentum entering 2026.

In the innovative drug segment, Fosun's innovative drug commercialisation in 2025 opened up significant global market opportunities. The global exclusive licensing agreement signed with Pfizer carries a potential total value of over US$2 billion, while the strategic cooperation agreement entered into with biotechnology company Clavis Bio may entitle the Company to receive payments of up to US$7.25 billion.

At the beginning of 2026, Fosun further entered into an agreement with Eisai Co., Ltd. in relation to HANSIZHUANG, positioning itself in Japan, the world's fourth-largest pharmaceutical market, with a potential total value of over US$300 million.

In the insurance segment, Fidelidade recorded net profit of €170 million for the first three quarters of 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.7%. Peak Reinsurance reported net profit of US$88.8 million for the first half of 2025.

Recently, two of Fosun's domestic insurance companies successively announced substantial growth in premium income and net profit for 2025. Fosun United Health Insurance recorded business income of RMB7.84 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 50%, ranking among the fastest-growing specialised health insurers, and achieved net profit of RMB130 million for the year. Pramerica Fosun Life Insurance recorded annual insurance business income of RMB12.598 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 36.17%, and achieved net profit of RMB647 million, representing a significant year-on-year increase of over 450%, marking a new level in both the scale and quality of profitability.

In addition, in the tourism and culture segment, several of Fosun's business lines achieved a strong start to the new year. During the core six-day Spring Festival holiday period, the average occupancy rate of Club Med's five premium all-inclusive resorts in China reached 90%. Atlantis Sanya recorded total revenue of over RMB124 million during the nine-day Spring Festival holiday period, representing a year-on-year increase of 20% and achieving its best performance on record.

“The decision by Fosun to recognise a substantial one-off non-cash book loss in the current annual financial statements represents a proactive step to clear risks and to further advance its strategy of 'streamlining and strengthening' and 'focusing on its core businesses',” the above-mentioned analysts stated. Following the removal of these historical burdens, Fosun's future growth trajectory will become clearer. In particular, its core businesses, including pharmaceuticals and healthcare, insurance and finance, and tourism, will receive greater resource allocation and serve as key value anchors.

Fosun has also recently conveyed confidence to the market by increasing its share repurchase efforts. On 2 March, Fosun International announced that, based on its assessment of the Company's long-term development prospects, it plans to repurchase shares on the open market in the period from the publication of the 2025 annual results announcement up to the date of the 2026 annual general meeting, with a total repurchase amount not exceeding HK$1 billion. Prior to this, on 27 February, Fosun International had already repurchased 13.027 million shares on the open market at an aggregate consideration of HK$48.2354 million.

