Tech Mahindra Collaborates With Microsoft To Launch Ontology-Driven Agentic AI Platform To Accelerate Telecom And Data Mesh Transformation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced collaboration with Microsoft to launch an ontology-driven Agentic AI platform that accelerates telecom and enterprise data modernization. Built on Microsoft Fabric and Azure AI Foundry, the solution enables explainable, auditable, and real-time AI-powered decision-making while supporting secure, governed deployment of AI agents.

As telecom operators and enterprises expand through mergers and acquisitions and manage increasingly complex data ecosystems, the gap between enterprise metadata and actionable insight continues to grow. Together, Tech Mahindra and Microsoft will address this challenge by transforming enterprise metadata into structured, reusable data products that fast-track data mesh adoption from strategy to execution. Through multi-agent orchestration, the platform enables real-time monitoring, reasoning, and recommendations across key telecom use cases such as churn prediction, fraud detection, revenue assurance, and network optimization. Its semantic-first design helps reduce hallucination risk, improves root-cause analysis, and supports compliant AI operations in highly regulated environments.

said,“Telecom operators are moving beyond AI experimentation toward scalable intelligence that delivers measurable business outcomes. Our ontology-driven Agentic AI platform, developed with Microsoft, provides a governed semantic foundation for explainable insights, real-time decisioning, and cross-domain intelligence. This reinforces Tech Mahindra's position as a strategic AI-led transformation partner for global telecom enterprises.”

The value proposition for telecom customers is to accelerate production-grade adoption of agentic AI solutions, enable faster go-to-market at scale, and optimize both development and operational costs. The collaboration strengthens Tech Mahindra's partnership with Microsoft and advances joint go-to-market efforts. The unified architecture brings together governed data, semantic models, knowledge graphs, and task-specific AI agents into a scalable, enterprise-ready stack. It models canonical telecom entities and business rules across customer, network, revenue, and operations domains, delivering deterministic, traceable, and compliance-ready intelligence.

said,“For telecoms, realizing value from scalable AI depends on intelligence and trust. Built on Work IQ, Fabric IQ, and Foundry IQ, Microsoft IQ connects AI, data, and business context, giving AI agents deep awareness of operations, decision-making, and customer interactions. This accelerates decisions, improves experiences, automates networks, and enables AI-based monetization. Leveraging Microsoft IQ, Tech Mahindra automates data products through its Agentic AI–powered Data Product Manager and delivers a telecom-specific, ontology-driven AI foundation using its Telecom Native Ontology and Knowledge Graph.”

The collaboration aligns with Tech Mahindra's 'AI Delivered Right ' strategy that continues to advance enterprise artificial intelligence adoption through scalable, ontology-driven solutions that enable organizations to transition from pilot initiatives to governed, production-grade artificial intelligence transformation. For telecom providers, the solution delivers trusted, auditable artificial intelligence, unified operational visibility, and faster time-to-value. Enterprises advancing Data Mesh strategies benefit from accelerated data product creation, stronger utilization of governance investments, and privacy-compliant innovation.

