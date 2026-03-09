ADFD Reaffirms Sheikh Zayed's Legacy Through Global Impact Projects On Zayed Humanitarian Day



Development projects supporting sustainable growth and community well-being 17 projects across 11 beneficiary countries spanning seven key sectors

Abu Dhabi, UAE – March 2026: On Zayed Humanitarian Day, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) highlights several strategic development projects named after the UAE's Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. These initiatives have played a key role in advancing sustainable development across beneficiary countries worldwide, reflecting Sheikh Zayed's belief that true progress goes beyond advancing economic growth or infrastructure but is defined by the empowerment and well-being of people.

Since its establishment in 1971 by Sheikh Zayed, ADFD has served as the UAE's leading development institution, advancing the nation's commitment to supporting sustainable socioeconomic development globally. Sheikh Zayed's vision extended beyond national borders, guided by the belief that meaningful development begins with human dignity and a spirit of generosity.

This philosophy continues to guide ADFD today, shaping every decision, partnership, and opportunity pursued to create environments where people can grow, potential is nurtured, and progress leaves a positive and lasting impact on society.

Among the Fund's landmark initiatives is Sheikh Zayed City in Egypt, which includes the development of Sheikh Zayed Specialized Hospital, Zayed Secondary School for Girls, the Sheikh Zayed Canal as part of the South Valley Development Project, and Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital in Manshiet Nasser. These initiatives form part of 19 projects implemented under the city's development framework, contributing to enhanced infrastructure efficiency, improved quality of life, and economic growth. The project also expanded the agricultural area dependent on Nile waters by approximately 227,000 hectares and provides irrigation for 42,000 hectares through an integrated system designed to support up to half a million feddans, generating significant social and economic benefits.

Within the healthcare sector, ADFD projects such as, Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Morocco, Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Mauritania, along with the provision of advanced medical equipment to Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Pakistan, have strengthened healthcare systems in these countries by improving access to medical services and equipping facilities with advanced technologies to meet growing healthcare needs.

Infrastructure, housing, and energy projects have also been central to the Fund's development efforts. Initiatives such as the Sheikh Zayed Solar Power Complex in Jordan, Sheikh Zayed Road in Mali, Sheikh Zayed City in Palestine, and Zayed City in Bahrain have strengthened public service infrastructure and supported urban development. These projects have also stimulated the growth of surrounding community facilities, including schools, mosques, and commercial centres, contributing to improved living standards and economic activity.

Recognising the vital role of education in social and economic progress, projects such as the Sheikh Zayed International Academy in Pakistan, the Sheikh Zayed Children Welfare Centre in Kenya, and Sheikh Zayed University in Afghanistan serve as leading educational institutions that equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to the development of their societies.

Commenting on the occasion, H.E. Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, said:“Zayed Humanitarian Day serves as a reminder that giving extends beyond resources and includes promoting knowledge exchange, advancing innovation, and creating opportunities that enable communities to prosper. Guided by the vision that sustainable progress is achieved when people remain at the core of development, the Fund continues to advance a development approach that prioritises human empowerment and delivers lasting impact.

He added:“Sheikh Zayed's vision continues to inspire our purpose and approach. Moving forward, ADFD will continue to advance development that is guided by values, compassion, and foresight. Our focus remains on enabling communities to prosper, nurturing human potential, and fostering progress that is inclusive and sustainable.”

In an increasingly complex global landscape, the values of integrity and long-term impact shape how ADFD engages with partners, addresses development challenges, and supports growth that is inclusive, equitable, and meaningful. By remaining true to the principles that Sheikh Zayed instilled, ADFD aims to ensure that every step taken today builds a more resilient tomorrow, for individuals, communities, and nations. Through this vision, we continue to carry forward a legacy of compassion and progress, shaping a world where development and humanity advance hand in hand.