Russian Troops Strike Zaporizhzhia, House Damaged
"The enemy carried out a strike on Zaporizhzhia," the statement said.
It is noted that a private house was damaged. A fire broke out there. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.Read also: Russian troops strike factory in Poltava region again
As Ukrinform previously reported, two men were injured as a result of a Russian strike on the Zaporizhzhia district.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
