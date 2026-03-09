Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Troops Strike Zaporizhzhia, House Damaged

2026-03-09 02:03:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy carried out a strike on Zaporizhzhia," the statement said.

It is noted that a private house was damaged. A fire broke out there. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Read also: Russian troops strike factory in Poltava region again

As Ukrinform previously reported, two men were injured as a result of a Russian strike on the Zaporizhzhia district.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

UkrinForm

