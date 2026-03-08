Ambiguity Of Washington's Policies Escalate Tensions On World Stage: Russian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov called on the United States to clarify its plans and policies regarding international issues, stressing that the ambiguity of the US's policies raises concern and contributes to escalating tensions on the international stage.

In press statements on Sunday, Lavrov emphasised the need to adhere to international law and to respect the sovereignty of states, noting that any steps or policies should take place within a framework of dialogue and mutual understanding among concerned parties.

The Russian Foreign Minister stressed the importance of a more balanced international system based on multipolarity and respect for the legitimate interests of all countries, adding that strengthening cooperation and dialogue among major powers is the best way to address international crises and avoid escalation.

Lavrov also indicated that Washington should clarify its goals and plans to the world, stressing the importance of respecting the principles of the international system, including transparency.

He added that many US moves in different parts of the world raise questions about the nature of Washington's objectives, noting that the international community has the right to know these plans and their potential impact on global security and stability.