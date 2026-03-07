World's First E-Skis: Genius Or Joke?

MENAFN - Swissinfo) It might sound like an April Fool's gag, but a Swiss company is very serious about its e-skis – the world's first battery-powered skis. However, initial reactions suggest it will be an uphill battle winning over purists. This content was published on March 7, 2026 - 11:00 7 minutes

“The idea came about during Covid, when the ski lifts were closed,” software and technology entrepreneur Nicola Colombo told Swiss public broadcaster SRFExternal link last year in his workshop in San Bernardino, southeastern Switzerland.“I was already going on ski tours, and some friends wanted to join me. But after the first attempt they realised they weren't fit enough.”

That's how the idea was born to create something that, according to Colombo's start-up E-Outdoor, would make the sport“more accessible, exhilarating and inclusive, empowering more people to explore the beauty of the mountains with ease and joy”.

Colombo wanted to create for ski touring – skiing up and down unmarked or unpatrolled areas – what the e‐bike had done for mountain biking. The result is E-SkimoExternal link, launched at the end of 2025 after four years' research and development.

“It's not a ski lift mounted under your feet but a device that reduces fatigue and increases uphill speed,” Colombo told SRF. The pulling power is generated by a skin that rotates beneath the ski, driven by an electric motor. The two motors are activated with buttons on the poles which – before you can say“007” – set the skins in motion.

The entire system is controlled by artificial intelligence, which coordinates all the information about the ski's position. Once at the top, the equipment (2.8kg on each ski) can be unclipped and stowed in a backpack before tackling the descent.

E‐Outdoor claims that E‐Skimo reduces physical effort by up to 30% and increases ascent speed by up to 80%. The battery is said to last for about three hours, with a full charge also taking around three hours. The price? The E-Skimo packageExternal link will set you back CHF4,500 ($5,850). By comparison, normal touring skis cost on average around CHF500.

