'Nari Se Narayani' Meet: Participants Say Suggestions To Boost Women-Centric Policies

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Recommendations emerging from discussion at the two-day national convention titled 'Bharati -- Nari se Narayani' will be shared with different Ministries to help awaken and empower women in a better way, Professor Charu Kalra, Delhi Sevika Samiti Pramukh, said on Saturday.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the convention, aimed at celebrating and strengthening the transformative journey of women from 'Nari' to 'Narayani', Kalra noted, "We want to make suggestions to bridge the gap in different fields -- including education and empowerment -- to improve the condition and opportunities for women from the current level to a higher, better level in future."

"We want all women to celebrate the journey of growing from 'Nari' to 'Narayani'," she said, sharing plans to highlight success stories of women achievers during the sessions in the convention.

She added that the event is offering a platform to women participants from 25 states to make recommendations for better future for women.

The national convention is being held in the national capital to mark the International Women's Day celebrated globally on March 8. It has been jointly organised by Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Bharatiya Vidvat Parishat and Sharanya at the Vigyan Bhawan.

Describing 'Bharati' as an ambitious project, the organisers said the core motto is to transform 'Nari' into a strategic and empowered 'Narayani'.

Rachna Bajpai, Delhi Prant Prachar Pramukh of Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, said the deliberations at the event are aimed at assessing and learning from challenges faced by women achievers.

"The idea is to come up with suggestions that can make the journey of the new generation women more meaningful for the development of the country," she added.

Bhagyashree Satheya, All India Executive Member of Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, and All India Co-convenor of Mahila Coordination, said, "On the occasion of International Women's Day, the convention aims to add an Indian perspective to the criteria used for promoting and measure women empowerment and development."

"Apart from government policies, a social change is visible in the country to encourage women participation but there is still need for a stronger effort to increase women's role in development," she added.

Pratibha, Rashtriya Sevika Samiti Sevika, said, "Top achievers from all fields are attending the convention. Their views are going to throw up recommendations for future development and empowerment of women."

"This is like a Maha Kumbh of women empowerment," she added.

Shanta Kumari, Pramukh Sanchalika of the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, said the convention aims to help the young generation channel its energy for nation building.

"The participants who are attending the convention, in future, will hold similar meeting in their states and awaken women at the village level to make them self-reliant. We are also highlighting the special qualities of Indian women," she added.

M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG) at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, said, "India has a record women participation of 42.5 per cent in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields but a dropout rate of 12.5 per cent of girl students at secondary level is a cause of concern. During discussions, we discussed means to check this dropout rate."

"We also discussed measures to integrate contemporary skill education with degrees for empowering students to become entrepreneurs and self-employers," said Jagadesh Kumar, who is also the former Chairman of University Grants Commission.

Geeta Bhatt, Non Collegiate Women Education Board Director at Delhi University, said, "Women decision-makers have gathered here to share their experiences and chart a roadmap for leadership and partnership of young women in future."

Payal Mago, Director of the Campus of Open Learning at Delhi University, said, "The outcomes of the convention in the area of education, empowerment and knowledge will help in policy-making and shaping society in future."

Professor Shashikala Vanjari, a convention participant, said one of the key sessions is focused on education to employment to enterprise to address questions of women in contributing to Viksit Bharat.

Tamil Nadu's Amanat Laxmi Narayana, Co-founder of Aadi foundation, said education of women is in focus.

"When education is offered in a culturally aligned and local manner then there is better chance of participation," she added, stressing on the need to promote vocational and online education.

Former Delhi University Professor Priti Goyal, who chaired a session at the convention, said a change in society and a change in mindset of the male community is needed for "real equality".

"Women are handling household work and contributing to their professions also. In my view, women are handling 60 per cent of the workload in society," she added.