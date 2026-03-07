Lily Collins Gets Back Her Diamond Engagement Ring Stolen Three Years Ago

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, March 7 (IANS) Actress Lily Collins' engagement ring is back on her finger after three years, as it was once stolen.

The“Emily in Paris” actress shared on her Instagram Stories that she was left "speechless" after the jewelers was able to get her "original" rose-cut diamond ring back to her after three years.

"Having this home means SO much to us," she wrote across a selfie in which she showed off her ring, reports people.

"I'm still speechless its back in my finger."

The actress' engagement ring, in addition to her wedding ring and other belongings, were stolen from a West Hollywood hotel on May 6, 2023.

At the time, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirmed that officers responded to a burglary call at a hotel after a well-known female celebrity's belongings were stolen from a secured locker.

The actress was staying at the hotel when she went to the spa and locked up her belongings, sources told and when she returned, her items were gone. The report for the items stolen was categorized as "over $10,000."

Collins and her husband Charlie McDowell got engaged in September 2020. They announced the news on Instagram with photos of the proposal and a close-up of the ring.

Appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan shortly after, Collins said she "was very surprised by" the custom Irene Neuwirth-designed rock.

"But it's exactly what I would've wanted and he knew me so well, obviously."

The couple wed on September 4, 2021 in Dunton, Colorado.

"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the pair kissing at the altar.

For the special day, Collins wore a custom and "magical" gown that she described as a "combination of Western Americana and British Victorian."

The dress was handcrafted over the course of nearly 200 hours and was adorned with lace, silk organza petals and swarovski-beaded micro flower appliqués. It was pared with a dramatic floor-hitting hooded cape.

Soon, Collins will be stepping into Audrey Hepburn's shoes in a new movie about the making of Hepburn's best-known movie, Breakfast at Tiffany's, which means there will no doubt me more noteworthy jewelry moments to be had for the star.

Collins confirmed that she will portray Hepburn, the British actress and fashion icon who died at 63 in 1993, in a new film that goes behind-the-scenes of the 1961 romantic comedy.