AM Buzz Detroit Celebrates 313 Day With A Free Breakfast Sandwich And Coffee For Detroit Police Officers On March 13Th

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In celebration of 313 Day, local coffee and breakfast spot AM BUZZ is showing appreciation for the city's police officers by offering a free breakfast sandwich and coffee to members of the Detroit Police Department.

On Thursday, March 13th between 8am and 11am any active duty officer from the Detroit Police Department who visits AM BUZZ will receive a complimentary breakfast sandwich and coffee as a thank you for their service to the city.

“313 Day is about celebrating Detroit and the people that make this city strong,” said Becca Crass, Manager of AM BUZZ.“We're proud to support the officers who work every day in our beloved city and this is a small way to say thank you.”

This offer is valid March 13th only. Officers can use the walk up window or come inside to receive this promotion.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: March 13th, 2026 8am-11am

Offer: Free Breakfast Sandwich and Coffee

Who: Active Duty Detroit Police Officers

Where: AM BUZZ Detroit, 600 W Lafayette Blvd, Detroit MI 48226

ABOUT A.M. BUZZ

Founded in 2025, A.M. Buzz is a Detroit-based coffee shop located inside the Cambria Detroit Hotel. Inspired by the city's A.M. radio roots, A.M. Buzz offers classic coffee drinks, a rotating selection of Michigan-roasted coffees, and handcrafted breakfast and lunch bites. Our mission is to serve quality, locally inspired fare in a space that energizes and connects the community. For more information, visit

For all inquiries, please contact:

Nicole Miller

Cambria Hotel Detroit Downtown

313-733-0505

...