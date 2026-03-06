Emirates Operating Reduced Schedule As Regional Airspace Gradually Reopens

Dhaka: Emirates has started operating a reduced flight schedule as regional airspaces are reopening gradually, while the airline is working to restore its full global network, read an official statement issued on Friday, March 6.

The Dubai-based carrier said it expects to return to 100% of its route network within the coming days, subject to airspace availability and operational requirements. The airline emphasized that safety remains its top priority alongside its duty of care toward passengers as operations continue to stabilize.

According to the statement, Emirates carried around 30,000 passengers out of its hub in Dubai on March 5. The airline expects to operate 106 daily return flights to 83 destinations by March 7. This represents nearly 60% of its overall route network.

Emirates also noted that it has increased capacity in several high-demand markets. In the United Kingdom, the airline plans to operate 11 daily flights across five airports by March 7, reflecting strong travel demand between the UK and the United Arab Emirates.

Additional capacity is being deployed across India as well, where Emirates is scaling up to 22 daily flights serving all nine of its Indian gateways by March 7. In the United States, the airline said it is currently operating flights to seven gateways, ensuring continued connectivity with the UAE during the period of reduced operations.

Emirates added that customers with existing bookings are being accommodated as a priority. The airline also urged passengers to travel to the airport only if they have a confirmed booking.

The carrier said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust operations accordingly while publishing updates through its official website and social media channels.

