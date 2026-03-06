AGS And Yaamava' Resort & Casino 'Wolf Out' With World Premiere Of Ultra Werewolf

View photos from the event here LAS VEGAS, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGS, a global gaming supplier, partnered with Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel in Southern California for a two-day world premiere event of its newest slot family, Ultra Werewolf TM. Yaamava' Resort & Casino hosted filmmaker, actor, director, writer, podcaster and comic book aficionado Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes as their well-known characters Jay and Silent Bob from the 90s cult-classic movies“Clerks,”“Mallrats,” and“Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.” Smith and Mewes were the first customers to play the game Wednesday, March 4 and then spoke about their experience in a live recording of their SMPodcast –“Jay & Silent Bob Do Yaamava'.” The fang-tastic celebration continued the following day as representatives of Yaamava' Resort & Casino and AGS were part of the unveiling celebration followed by an exciting slot pull for Club Serrano Members. At the event, guests were immersed in the comic book-come-to-life scene, including a living, breathing Werewolf, two werewolf“hunters” from the game, interactive photo-ops, custom werewolf slot chair covers, and more. The VIP reception for Club Serrano members leveled up the fun with thematic mocktails, wolf ear headbands, and free spins on Ultra Werewolf Fury Ultra Werewolf Strike

“Yaamava' Resort & Casino is the perfect venue to celebrate the dedication and partnership that goes into a world premiere of a slot game,” said Mark DeDeaux, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Slots at AGS.“The Ultra Werewolf brand extension builds on the thrilling story line of the original WerewolfTM, one of AGS' most successful premium games. The new franchise takes it even further with its unique comic book theme, more bonus features and all-around excitement. Our relationship with the team at Yaamava' and a shared focus on delivering innovative, unforgettable player experiences, made this the ultimate way to 'Catch the Wolf.'”

“Ultra Werewolf represents the kind of creative, high‐impact game design that elevates the entire industry,” said Kenji Hall, General Manager of Yaamava' Resort & Casino.“Yaamava' is dedicated to leading the market in entertainment innovation, and we're pleased to be the launch location for AGS' latest breakthrough.”

Ultra Werewolf slot drawings will continue March 22 with four Club Serrano players winning $1,000 in Free Play, and one winner walking away with $5,000 in Free Play and a limited-edition, real silver Justice League comic collector card.

Ultra Werewolf will be available exclusively at Yaamava' Resort & Casino for a limited time before continuing the chase at additional casinos across the nation.

About AGS

AGS is a global gaming company on a mission to create high-energy player-first experiences for all. Founded in 2005, we've evolved from an ambitious challenger into one of the industry's most dynamic leaders – backed by deep R&D investment, multiple global game studios, and chart-topping performance. Our full-spectrum portfolio spans Class II and III slot machines, table products, card shufflers, and online games, making AGS one of the industry's most comprehensive gaming suppliers. Our new bolt-inspired identity reflects the energy and originality driving everything we do: bold, charged, and built to elevate player experiences. While our look has evolved, our core remains the same – authentic, accessible, and relentlessly committed to mindful innovation. This is the new AGS: proven, energized, and ready to electrify the gaming world, one idea at a time. Let's win together. Play AGS.

About Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only AAA Five-Diamond casino resort and is ranked among the best resorts in the world by Condé Nast Traveler, featuring a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star hotel with luxe suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star spa, and a state-of-the-art theater. Recently named the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas, Best Casino Restaurant for its Pines Modern Steakhouse, and Best Casino Hotel as well as Best Native American Casino and Best Overall Casino Outside of Las Vegas by the Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards, Yaamava' is located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles near Highland, CA. The casino has more than 7,500 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including a premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall, and the new fast-casual dining and immersive entertainment venue, bEATS. The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava' Resort & Casino.

For more information, visit or follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads and X (formally known as Twitter).

