India's Disability Rights Progress, Challenges Highlighted At UNHRC

Progress and ongoing challenges related to disability rights in India were highlighted during the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva by Lara Delutis, a volunteer with Sambhali Trust. Delivering an oral statement during the Annual Interactive Debate on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Delutis said the rights of persons with disabilities are closely linked to the universal principles of equality, dignity and justice.

Societal Barriers a Key Focus

She emphasised that disability should not be viewed merely as an impairment but also as the result of physical, digital and social barriers that limit full participation in society. According to her, such barriers often restrict access to education, employment, healthcare and decision-making spaces for persons with disabilities.

India's Policy Progress

Referring to India's policy progress, Delutis highlighted the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, which expanded legal recognition to 21 categories of disabilities and strengthened protections in areas such as education, employment and social security. She also mentioned the Accessible India Campaign, a national initiative aimed at improving accessibility in public infrastructure and digital systems in line with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Intersectionality and Marginalisation

Delutis noted that disability often intersects with gender and social marginalisation, particularly affecting women and girls from disadvantaged communities. Drawing from the work of Sambhali Trust in Rajasthan, she highlighted the need to create safe, compassionate and inclusive spaces where dignity and equal opportunities are ensured for all.

Call for a Rights-Based Approach

Concluding her remarks, she urged governments and international institutions to move beyond charity-based approaches and adopt rights-based and inclusive development policies. She also called for greater investment in accessibility, meaningful participation of persons with disabilities in decision-making processes and stronger data systems to address inequalities. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)