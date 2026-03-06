403
Highlander Silver Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:49 AM EST - Highlander Silver Corp.: Has received approval to list its common shares on the NYSE American LLC with trading expected to commence on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 under the symbol“HSLV”. The Company will remain listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the same symbol. Highlander Silver Corp. shares T are trading up $0.08 at $9.61.
