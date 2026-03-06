Benjamin Quail

Lecturer in US Cultural and Social History, Queen's University Belfast

I am a historian of American History and communication, interested in how the powerful communicate with both one another, and the powerless. My most recent monograph publication, Selling Guns and Butter, investigated the relationship between President Johnson and the press, while my forthcoming research funded by the Fulbright Commission investigates the UK-US-Australian relationship.

I am also interested in how subcultural spaces resist authority in a mass-media world. To this end, my forthcoming monograph on protest music and American society describes how networks are formed in subcultures to circumvent traditional mass-media networks.

–present Lecturer in US Cultural and Social History, Queen's University Belfast

2018 University of Strathclyde, PhD History

