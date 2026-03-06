Benjamin Quail
- Lecturer in US Cultural and Social History, Queen's University Belfast
I am a historian of American History and communication, interested in how the powerful communicate with both one another, and the powerless. My most recent monograph publication, Selling Guns and Butter, investigated the relationship between President Johnson and the press, while my forthcoming research funded by the Fulbright Commission investigates the UK-US-Australian relationship.
I am also interested in how subcultural spaces resist authority in a mass-media world. To this end, my forthcoming monograph on protest music and American society describes how networks are formed in subcultures to circumvent traditional mass-media networks.Experience
- –present Lecturer in US Cultural and Social History, Queen's University Belfast
- 2018 University of Strathclyde, PhD History
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment