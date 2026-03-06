Senior Lecturer, University of Edinburgh

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Georgia Cole is currently a Chancellor's Fellow in the School of Social and Political Sciences. Her research focuses on the alternatives that people pursue to formal asylum pathways and on pluralising geographies of refuge to account for diverse sites of protection and respite. She works primarily with Eritrean refugees and migrants in Eritrea, East Africa and the Gulf States, where she is trying to understand the historical and contemporary role of Gulf actors in global systems of displacement and humanitarianism. More broadly, she is interested in exploring how displaced populations access durable solutions and how international and domestic politics affects this, and on displacement dynamics within the Horn of Africa.

At Edinburgh, she is involved in projects including the Mastercard Foundation-funded blended bridging programme for refugee and host community learners in Uganda, which is being designed and implemented in partnership with the Refugee Law Project and the American University of Beirut. She is also working on a project with the Mixed Migration Centre of the Danish Refugee Council to design a longitudinal survey tool to capture how decision-making evolves among mixed migrants in North and East Africa.

–present Senior Lecturer, University of Edinburgh

2016 University of Oxford, PhD in International Development

ExperienceEducation