Sheikha Alya, GCC Envoys Hold Meetings With UN Chief And UNGA President

HE the Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani has participated in a meeting of the Permanent Representatives of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries to the UN with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss the ongoing Iranian attacks targeting GCC states.

HE Sheikha Alya also participated in a meeting of the Permanent Representatives of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries to the UN with the president of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, to discuss the ongoing situation.

During the meetings with Guterres and Baerbock, the GCC permanent representatives affirmed the unified position of the council's member states in condemning these attacks, stressing the importance of respecting the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and ensuring the security and stability of the region.

They also underscored that the Iranian attacks on their territories represent an unacceptable escalation that cannot be justified under any pretext or justification.

Guterres strongly condemned the Iranian attacks, describing them as a violation of the sovereignty of the GCC states and a threat to regional security and stability, and warning that they pose serious risks to civilians.

Baerbock affirmed her condemnation of the Iranian attacks on GCC states, describing them as a flagrant violation of international law and an unjustified expansion of the conflict.