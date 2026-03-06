Official Chestnut Tree Declares Spring Has Sprung In Geneva

“The date of March 5 is in line with observations in recent years, where the first leaf has appeared between March 3 and 24,” explains Laurent Koelliker, the current“sautier”, the secretary general of the cantonal parliament.

One of the duties of the sautier is to monitor the emergence of the first leaf.

It's spring in Geneva when the secretary general of the cantonal parliament sees the first leaf on the city's official horse chestnut.