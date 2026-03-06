Official Chestnut Tree Declares Spring Has Sprung In Geneva
Le marronnier officiel annonce le début du printemps à Genève
“The date of March 5 is in line with observations in recent years, where the first leaf has appeared between March 3 and 24,” explains Laurent Koelliker, the current“sautier”, the secretary general of the cantonal parliament.
One of the duties of the sautier is to monitor the emergence of the first leaf.More More Swiss oddities Spring begins in Geneva when the official horse chestnut tree says so
