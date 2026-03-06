Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'The First Homosexuals' Exhibited In Kunstmuseum Basel

'The First Homosexuals' Exhibited In Kunstmuseum Basel


2026-03-06 02:08:03
Alternative Headline:
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Kunstmuseum Basel is opening the exhibition "The First Homosexuals" on Saturday. With around 80 works, it traces how new images of sexuality, gender and identity were formed from the first use of the word "homosexual" in 1869. This content was published on March 6, 2026 - 09:38 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Kunstmuseum Basel zeigt die Ausstellung“The First Homosexuals” Original Read more: Kunstmuseum Basel zeigt die Ausstellung“The First Homosex

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The exhibition is divided into six sections in three rooms, which are dedicated to different aspects of homosexuality, but also to broader forms of sexuality.

The fourth section, for example, shows coding in art. Female homosexuality, for example, was associated with friendship early on. The painting Contre-jour (Backlight) by Marie-Louise-Catherine Breslau from 1888 shows two women in an everyday scene. However, it was sometimes mislabelled as“the girlfriends”, the museum said during a tour of the exhibition for the media on Thursday.

The coding of male homosexuality in the painting Naked Fishermen and Boys on a Green Shore by Ludwig von Hofmann from 1900, on the other hand, is based on an art historical motif, it explained. This goes back to the painting Bathers, which Paul Cézanne created at the end of the 19th century.

+ Too much attention paid to queer people, says Swiss survey

Hope for more acceptance

“It is the museum's first exhibition focusing on the art and work of the LBTQIA+ community,” said museum director Elena Filipovic. All over the world, people suffer prejudice because of their identity and their love.“If we succeed in bringing a little more knowledge, tolerance and acceptance into the world, great things will already have been achieved,” she said.

According to Jonathan Katz, US art historian and curator of the exhibition, definitions today are focused on the European view. This is characterised by the contrast between homo and hetero and has been globalised by colonialism together with a negative attitude. In Japan, for example, homosexuality was“completely normal” before the European influence, he said.

+ Swiss schools struggle with homophobic language and bullying

Similarly, the legal and medical standardisation that emerged in the 19th century meant that ways of describing different forms of sexuality were lost, said Katz. We are not experiencing a“new trans era” today, as there have always been forms of gender and sexual“dissidence”. Rather, young people in particular are increasingly refusing to identify with conventional definitions, he said.

The exhibition will be shown in the new building of the Kunstmuseum and will run from its launch on Saturday until August 2.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

MENAFN06032026000210011054ID1110828513



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search