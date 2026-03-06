All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Expansion

All for One acquires international SAP procurement specialist apsolut

06.03.2026 / 09:26 CET/CEST

All for One completed the acquisition of the ))apsolut Group(( at the beginning of March 2026

All for One is now also number one in the SAP procurement sector With this acquisition, All for One is significantly expanding its leading position in the SAP market and its global delivery capabilities Filderstadt, 6 March 2026 – All for One Group SE, a leading IT, consulting and service provider based in Filderstadt, has acquired all shares in SAP procurement specialist and SAP Gold Partner ))apsolut Group(( with effect from 5 March 2026. Both companies welcome the acquisition and the associated expansion of their procurement and end-to-end business transformation activities. With this acquisition, All for One Group is taking a major step forward in expanding its global delivery capabilities and SAP procurement business. The 450 employees of the international ))apsolut Group((, including more than 300 SAP procurement consultants, will significantly advance All for One's implementation strength in procurement and as an international consulting and service provider for end-to-end business transformation. Based in Bielefeld, the ))apsolut Group(( is an SAP Gold Partner and multiple award-winning SAP Ariba Partner of the Year, serving more than 450 customers. Working together to become the global leader in the SAP market. Michael Zitz, CEO of All for One Group: ))apsolut is the number one in SAP procurement. All for One is the number one in SAP cloud business and SAP transformation. Together, we want to become the global number one in the SAP market in our industries and target segments. With the 20 international locations of the ))apsolut Group((, including branches in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, India and the United Arab Emirates, and apsolut's customer portfolio ranging from upper midmarket companies to large corporations, All for One Group is setting its sights on new countries and markets. I am very much looking forward to successfully tapping into these markets for All for One together with apsolut.(( Thomas Herbst, founder and managing director of apsolut: ))With this acquisition, I have set the course for sustainable growth for the ))apsolut Group((. As part of the All for One Group, we are becoming a leading SAP consulting and service provider with a global reach.(( Together at the Procurement Convention ))At the apsolut Convention in February, which was attended by over 200 customers, Michael Zitz and I had numerous discussions that convinced us that the joint future of apsolut and All for One has been very well received by customers((, Thomas Herbst continues. ))The transaction is a win-win situation for all parties involved; it pays off in terms of internationality, growth and customer benefits for both sides((, said All for One Group CFO Stefan Land, summarising the acquisition of the ))apsolut Group.(( The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed . About All for One Group SE All for One Group is an international IT, consulting, and service provider with a strong focus on SAP solutions. With a clear commitment to transforming technology into tangible business success, the industry-specialised company supports and assists its more than 4,000 midmarket customers – including many family-owned businesses – from Germany, Austria, Poland and Switzerland in their sustainable business transformation and their journey to the cloud. At the heart of its portfolio is SAP S/4HANA, serving as the digital core for company-wide and industry-specific processes. All for One Group is the leading SAP partner in Central and Eastern Europe for both conversion to SAP S/4HANA and SAP cloud business. In financial year 2024/25, All for One Group generated revenue of EUR 504 million. The company, headquartered in Filderstadt near Stuttgart, is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. About ))apsolut Group(( apsolut is a leading global consulting and implementation company for spend management, business networks, procurement, supply chain, external workforce management and business transformation. The expertise of this SAP Gold Partner and multiple award-winning SAP Ariba Partner ranges from process consulting and system implementation to IT project management and the implementation of end-to-end, digital transformation of procurement. The group's global customer portfolio includes upper midmarket companies and international corporations from a wide range of industries, including numerous DAX-listed companies. International teams, many years of project experience and a strong understanding of quality make the ))apsolut Group(( a reliable partner for all aspects of procurement. As a proven SAP specialist, the ))apsolut Group((, with its 450 employees, is a close development and innovation partner of SAP in the field of procurement. Contact:

