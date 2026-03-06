East Ohio Named Keybank's 2025“Market Of The Year”

MENAFN - 3BL) KeyBank 's East Ohio market has been named the bank's 2025 Market of the Year. This award recognizes the service teammates provide to clients and acknowledges the East Ohio market as the top performer among the 27 markets in the company's footprint.

The East Ohio market includes Akron, Canton and Youngstown.

East Ohio is consistently a top performer throughout the bank's footprint. In 2025, the work done by teammates in the market helped clients meet their financial goals while growing revenue in several lines of business, including:



Consumer

Commercial Banking

Business Banking Investment Services

This award was bestowed at KeyBank's annual Chairman's Awards celebration in Cleveland on February 25th. It was presented to KeyBank East Ohio Market President Joe Daleiden and other members of market leadership by KeyCorp Chairman & CEO Chris Gorman, KeyBank Head of Consumer Banking Victor Alexander and KeyBank Head of Commercial Banking Ken Gavrity.

“This recognition is a testament to the tremendous work our East Ohio teammates deliver day in and day out,” said Daleiden, East Ohio Market President.“Their dedication to our clients, commitment to collaboration, and passion for strengthening our communities are what set this market apart. I'm incredibly proud of this team and all we've accomplished together.”

With the award comes a traveling crystal trophy that will spend the next year at the East Ohio offices on White Pond Dr.

“East Ohio's performance in 2025 reflects a team that not only puts our clients first but consistently finds ways to grow the business,” said Gorman.“Their results speak to a market that embraces opportunity, supports one another and delivers the full strength of KeyBank to the communities we serve. I'm grateful for their leadership and proud to see East Ohio earn this recognition.”

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $184 billion at December 31, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank Member FDIC.

###