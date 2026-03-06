Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Holding(S) In Company


2026-03-06 12:31:03
(GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 9.A)		 % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)		 Total of both in %
(9.A + 9.B)		 Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.99% 2.99% 148,432,980
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.94% 3.94%
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
IE00BLP58571 Units 4,446,345 2.99%
SUBTOTAL A 4,446,345 2.99%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.2


10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Wellington Management Group LLP
Wellington Group Holdings LLP
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP
Wellington Management Company LLP
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date].
12. Additional information:
Done in London on 06 Mar 2026.



