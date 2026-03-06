Middle East Escalation Must Not Divert Attention From Russia's War Against Ukraine Pistorius

MENAFN - UkrinForm) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said this in Berlin while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Bundeswehr's Medic Quadriga 2026 exercise, Ukrinform reports.

"Everyone knows that air defense systems and ammunition for them, as well as missiles, are currently in short supply worldwide. That is why it is extremely important that the war now unfolding in the Middle East does not cause us to lose focus on the war in Europe – the war that Putin is waging against Ukraine," Pistorius said in response to a question about how the war against Iran might affect further ammunition supplies to Ukraine.

Chaos in Middle East begins with Russia – Kallas

According to him, partners need to "combine all efforts" to continue organizing and procuring the maximum possible amount of the necessary weapons to support Ukraine.

At the same time, Pistorius said, allies must also take into account the needs of the Middle East countries, particularly the Gulf states, which may require assistance in the area of defense systems or logistics.

The minister said consultations with partners are currently underway regarding the distribution of efforts.

"I am under time pressure right now because during my car trip I have to call one of my colleagues from the Gulf region. I am currently speaking with several of them in order to coordinate exactly this," he said.

Pistorius added that European partners will coordinate their actions and distribute responsibilities depending on priorities.

"Our focus is Ukraine, the eastern flank, and the Atlantic. Other partners may have different priorities. The main thing is that everything is coordinated," he said.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said earlier that supporting Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia remains a key priority for Germany despite the escalation in the Middle East.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here