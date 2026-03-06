Azerbaijani Parliament's Speaker Slams Iran's Drone Attacks In Meeting With Moldovan FM (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani Parliament's Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has condemned Iran's drone attacks in a meeting with the Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi, a source in the parliament told Trend.

The meeting noted that the high-level political relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova create good opportunities for the development of cooperation in various fields. The parties highlighted the importance of mutual visits of heads of state and government officials in deepening relations between the countries and peoples. Satisfaction was expressed with the mutual support of the countries in international organizations.

Popsoi conveyed the greetings of Chairman of the Parliament of Moldova Igor Gross to Gafarova who also asked to convey her greetings to the Moldovan counterpart. Gafarova, recalling with pleasure Igor Gross's visit to Azerbaijan and the meetings she held with him within the framework of various events, shared her views on the existing cooperative relations between the legislative bodies of Azerbaijan and Moldova and the prospects for the development of these relations and especially noted the activity of mutual inter-parliamentary friendship groups. The speaker said that the countries' cooperation within the framework of international organizations continues successfully, and the countries' MPs provide mutual support to each other in these structures.

Speaking about the drone attacks on Nakhchivan, she said that these attacks are unacceptable and met with indignation by the Azerbaijani people.

Popsoi said that Moldova strongly condemned these treacherous attacks and expressed solidarity with our country on this issue.

He noted that Azerbaijan has also stood by Moldova on many issues, and the countries have provided mutual support to each other on issues of territorial integrity and sovereignty. Popsoi also expressed gratitude for the support provided by Azerbaijan during the energy crisis in Moldova.

Gafarova informed the guest about the ongoing normalization and peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The guest stated that they welcomed Azerbaijan's initiative and leadership in the peace process of their country.

The meeting also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.