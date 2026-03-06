Transforming Healthcare Ltd Founder Dr. Pietro Emanuele Garbelli Wins BREW Readers' Book of the Month for 'The Doctor's Future'

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transforming Healthcare Ltd founder recognised by BREW and profiled by The World's Best on accountable AI, robotics, and the future of medicine

The dual recognition reflects growing demand for practical, clinician-led guidance on how healthcare can responsibly adopt AI and robotics-enhancing outcomes without sacrificing trust, accountability, and ethics.

In The Doctor's Future, Dr. Garbelli explores how AI in healthcare and robotics in medicine can strengthen clinical practice, support overstretched teams, and improve patient care. The book also addresses the systemic realities that determine whether innovation succeeds: governance, implementation pathways, equity, and workforce readiness.

Dr. Garbelli's insights were further highlighted in a recent profile by The World's Best magazine, "Charting Tomorrow's Medicine: A Conversation with Dr. Pietro Emanuele Garbelli" The feature argues that healthcare is entering a new phase beyond digitisation-one defined by responsible, accountable AI-where leaders must be prepared to answer questions such as "Who audited your AI" The full interview is available here:



Commenting on the BREW recognition, Dr Garbelli said, "I am deeply honoured to receive such recognition from the BREW community. This acknowledgement not only highlights the importance of integrating technology in healthcare but also underscores the collective effort needed to navigate the future of medicine. At Transforming Healthcare Ltd, we are dedicated to leading this charge, ensuring that our healthcare systems are prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the digital age"

Transforming Healthcare Ltd continues to support hospitals, clinicians, and healthcare leaders through modern healthcare complexity, using its Healthcare Convergence Framework® and boutique consultancy to help organisations align innovation with measurable clinical value, governance, and patient trust.

About Transforming Healthcare Ltd

Transforming Healthcare Ltd is a forward-thinking consultancy and innovation company dedicated to shaping intelligent, ethical, and future-ready healthcare systems. Founded by Dr. Pietro Emanuele Garbelli, the company empowers hospitals, clinicians, and healthcare leaders to navigate the evolving intersection of medicine, AI, and robotics. Through strategic frameworks, like the Healthcare Convergence Framework®, and high-impact advisory, Transforming Healthcare Ltd helps organisations enhance care quality, reduce systemic inefficiencies, and lead with clinical excellence in the digital age.

