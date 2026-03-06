Jordan Participates In WIPO Committee Meeting On Intellectual Property, Traditional Knowledge

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 6 (Petra)-- Jordan is taking part in the 52nd session of the Intergovernmental Committee on Intellectual Property and Genetic Resources, Traditional Knowledge and Folklore, organized by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which is being held in Geneva from March 4 to 13.According to a statement issued Friday by the Jordanian Ministry of Culture, Jordan is represented at the meetings by the Ministry's Secretary-General, Nidal Al-Ahmad.The session is discussing several key agenda items, most notably the protection of traditional knowledge and traditional cultural expressions, as well as issues related to genetic resources and intellectual property.The meetings are also reviewing a number of documents and draft texts aimed at establishing an international framework for the protection of traditional knowledge and traditional cultural expressions.Discussions further address the participation of local and indigenous communities in the committee's work, along with mechanisms to support them and safeguard their cultural and intellectual heritage.Jordan's participation in the meetings reflects its commitment to following international efforts aimed at protecting cultural and knowledge heritage, and strengthening international cooperation in the field of intellectual property related to genetic resources and traditional knowledge.