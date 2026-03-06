Assistant Professor in Hispanic Studies, Trinity College Dublin

Dr Catherine Barbour is currently Head of the Department of Hispanic Studies and Director of Global Engagement for the School of Languages, Literatures and Cultural Studies, having joined Trinity as Assistant Professor in Hispanic Studies in January 2022. She was previously Lecturer in Spanish at the University of Surrey and Visiting Fellow at the Institute of Languages, Cultures and Societies, University of London, and also held positions at Queen's University Belfast and the University of St Andrews, where she was awarded her PhD in 2016.

Catherine specialises in intersectional approaches to gender in contemporary Iberian literature and visual culture, with a focus in Galician studies. She also has keen interests in comparative cultural studies and multilingual education. Her publications include the monograph Contemporary Galician Women Writers (Legenda, 2020) and the edited volume Women's Historical Fiction Across the Globe (Palgrave Macmillan, 2025). Her article on Galician diaspora film forthcoming in the Bulletin of Hispanic Studies received an Honourable Mention in the I International Prize for Galician Studies, awarded by the International Association for Galician Studies (AIEG). Catherine welcomes PhD proposals relating to any of her areas of interest, especially gender, migration, decoloniality and minority cultures.

2022–present Assistant Professor in Hispanic Studies, Trinity College Dublin

2016 University of St Andrews, PhD

ExperienceEducation