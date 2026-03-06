403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. Launches Exhibition-Bangkok To Showcase 15-Year Booth Portfolio
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd., Bangkok's premier exhibition stand design and construction company, today announced the launch of exhibition-bangkok, a dedicated portfolio platform showcasing the company's 15-year history of designing and building world-class trade show booths across Thailand and Asia-Pacific.
With over 500 booths delivered across 20+ countries, Pixelmate has established itself as the go-to exhibition contractor for international brands exhibiting at Bangkok's major venues - including BITEC Bang Na, IMPACT Arena Muang Thong Thani, and the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC). The company serves clients at major industry events including THAIFEX ANUGA ASIA, VIV Asia, ProPak Asia, GASTECH, and IMCAS Asia.
"Bangkok has become one of Asia's most important exhibition hubs, attracting thousands of international exhibitors every year," said NICK RAN, DIRECTOR at Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. "exhibition-bangkok gives brands a dedicated resource to explore our work and understand what's possible when they exhibit in Thailand. We built this platform because exhibitors - especially those new to the Thai market - deserve complete transparency into the quality, creativity, and execution capability of their Bangkok exhibition stand builder before they commit."
The platform highlights Pixelmate's full suite of exhibition services including custom booth design, in-house fabrication from the company's 3,000 sqm Bangkok workshop, brand activation, AV and LED installations, and complete turnkey project management. The company also operates Pixelmate Exhibition Limited in Hong Kong, serving clients across Greater China and Southeast Asia.
International brands planning to exhibit at upcoming Bangkok shows - including THAIFEX ANUGA ASIA 2026, VIV Asia 2027, and ProPak Asia 2026 - are encouraged to request a free consultation at pixelmateexpo /contact.
About Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.
Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. is a Bangkok-based exhibition stand design and construction company with over 15 years of experience serving international clients across Thailand and Asia-Pacific. The company operates from 30 Sukhumvit 61 Alley, Watthana, Bangkok 10110. For more information, visit pixelmateexpo or exhibition-bangkok.
With over 500 booths delivered across 20+ countries, Pixelmate has established itself as the go-to exhibition contractor for international brands exhibiting at Bangkok's major venues - including BITEC Bang Na, IMPACT Arena Muang Thong Thani, and the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC). The company serves clients at major industry events including THAIFEX ANUGA ASIA, VIV Asia, ProPak Asia, GASTECH, and IMCAS Asia.
"Bangkok has become one of Asia's most important exhibition hubs, attracting thousands of international exhibitors every year," said NICK RAN, DIRECTOR at Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. "exhibition-bangkok gives brands a dedicated resource to explore our work and understand what's possible when they exhibit in Thailand. We built this platform because exhibitors - especially those new to the Thai market - deserve complete transparency into the quality, creativity, and execution capability of their Bangkok exhibition stand builder before they commit."
The platform highlights Pixelmate's full suite of exhibition services including custom booth design, in-house fabrication from the company's 3,000 sqm Bangkok workshop, brand activation, AV and LED installations, and complete turnkey project management. The company also operates Pixelmate Exhibition Limited in Hong Kong, serving clients across Greater China and Southeast Asia.
International brands planning to exhibit at upcoming Bangkok shows - including THAIFEX ANUGA ASIA 2026, VIV Asia 2027, and ProPak Asia 2026 - are encouraged to request a free consultation at pixelmateexpo /contact.
About Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.
Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. is a Bangkok-based exhibition stand design and construction company with over 15 years of experience serving international clients across Thailand and Asia-Pacific. The company operates from 30 Sukhumvit 61 Alley, Watthana, Bangkok 10110. For more information, visit pixelmateexpo or exhibition-bangkok.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment