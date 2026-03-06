Samson's Has Toughened Up Mentally, He's Come Of Age Now: Shastri

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Former India coach Ravi Shastri believes Sanju Samson is mentally stronger when he bats, and this change in mindset is the reason for his good performances in the T20 World Cup.

Samson has been on the fringes of India's best T20I outfit in recent years and missed selection during the early portion of the T20 World Cup when Ishan Kishan was preferred as opener and Rinku Singh was in favour.

But the wicketkeeper batter has contributed consecutive Player of the Match performances to help guide India into the final of the T20 World Cup against New Zealand, with his most recent innings coming in the knockout semi-final with England in Mumbai when he struck seven sixes in a superb knock of 89

Although Samson's improved form has surprised many, Shastri was not surprised as he has noticed a clear change in the right-hander's approach.

"I think finally realising and coming to terms with the fact that he needs to be more consistent. He's got to be wiser with his shot selection and he's got to back his strengths," Shastri said on The ICC Review.

"The thing with Sanju is he's got every shot in the book, but lapses in concentration. I think he's toughened up mentally and there's never anyone who's doubted his skill or talent ever since he made the side.

"What people have been disappointed is that the run of consistency that should have been there by now isn't there, but he's come of age now," he added.

Shastri further said Samson's best form is still ahead given his role in the India team is now clearly defined.

"He's still just 31 years of age and a genuine match-winner. And when you see shots like (today) that is being played, there's class, there's touch there, there's power there, there's brute force. It's just unbelievable," Shastri noted.

Highlighting the recent efforts of fellow opener Abhishek Sharma are of some concern heading into Sunday's final of the T20 World Cup against New Zealand, Shastri believes it's too late to make a change to India's XI and India should stick with the young opener in the tournament decider against the Black Caps.

"I think they've just got to stick with him now. Don't make any changes as the side's having a good run. Stick with that and just tell him believe in your ability, believe in your strengths and back your strengths, don't go into a shell where you're tentative or you're timid.

"We back you, you back your strengths and go out there and play. The last game might be the best game for you,'" he concluded.