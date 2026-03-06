Bengaluru Tragedy: Man Dies During Kidney Transplant, Family Alleges Doctor Negligence

In a shocking case from Bengaluru, a man has died at a private hospital, allegedly due to the doctors' negligence. Santosh Kumar, who was suffering from a serious kidney ailment, passed away during a kidney transplant surgery. His family is now furious, claiming that a major blunder by the doctors cost him his life.

For a while now, Santosh had been battling a severe kidney problem. On medical advice, the family decided to go for a transplant. His wife, Martina Louis, even stepped up to donate one of her own kidneys to save her husband's life. The family says doctors gave them a full guarantee. They were told all the medical tests were normal and the surgery would be a success, with no risk to Santosh's life.

Hospital allegedly demanded ₹20 lakh fee before surgery

According to the family, the hospital told them they would only perform the operation after receiving a fee of around ₹20 lakh. They claim the doctors repeatedly assured them that all tests were fine, there was no risk, and the surgery would be completely safe. However, the hospital later informed the family that Santosh had suffered a heart attack during the procedure and passed away.

Wife who donated kidney is still unaware of husband's death

The news came as a complete shock to the family. They are convinced that Santosh died only because of the doctors' carelessness. When they demanded an explanation, the doctors apparently gave a very casual and dismissive reply, saying,“Come, let's sit and talk.”

This entire incident took place at NU Private Hospital, located near the ISKCON temple in the city. Meanwhile, Martina Louis, the wife who gave up her kidney for her husband, is still recovering in the ICU. The family hasn't told her about her husband's death yet. She is now left with only one kidney, and her husband is gone.

Santosh Kumar's family held a protest outside the hospital, lashing out at the doctors. They've alleged that Santosh became a victim of the hospital's greed and negligence. They also raised suspicions about a possible 'kidney mafia' or illegal organ racket operating in the hospital and have demanded a full investigation.

The situation at the hospital is very tense. Santosh's family and relatives say they will not stop fighting for justice. They have appealed to the government and the authorities to take strict action against the doctors and deliver justice for Santosh.

