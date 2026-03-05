Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
  • Professor of Economics and Behavioural Science, University of Leeds
Peter Howley is a Professor of Economics and Behavioural Science at the University of Leeds. Much of Peter's research is at the interface between economics, psychology and sociology.

Much of his focus has been on the 'economics of happiness' and this work typically involves using indicators of subjective wellbeing as a proxy utility indicator. He then develops panel-data models sometimes coupled with quasi-experimental methods in order to explore the influence of factors as diverse as diet and immigration for people's self-reported wellbeing. Of particular relevance in the current political climate, he leads an interdisciplinary team of researchers on a project funded by the Nuffield foundation concerned with determining the relationship between immigration and people's self-reported wellbeing.

Experience
  • –present Chair professor, University of Leeds
Education
  • 2008 University College Dublin, Economics

