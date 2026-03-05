Ellianos Coffee Celebrates Opening Of 75Th Location, Marking Continued Growth Across The Southeast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lake City, Florida, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, has officially opened its 75th location, with the milestone store located in Eufaula, Alabama. The opening reflects more than expansion. It represents over two decades of steady growth built on disciplined leadership, franchise partnership, and a clear operational vision.

Ellianos Coffee began in 2002 with a simple but focused mission: serve high-quality coffee quickly and serve it with genuine hospitality. As demand grew, so did the vision. Growth was measured and intentional, expanding across the Southeast through franchise partners who shared the commitment to operational standards and long-term community investment.

CEO Scott Stewart brings four decades of franchise experience to Ellianos Coffee. He began as a Little Caesars franchisee in 1986 and remains one of the longest active franchisees in that system, marking 40 years of continuous franchise leadership. That background has shaped Ellianos' disciplined approach to development, brand loyalty, and sustainable expansion.

“Opening our 75th location is a testament to the consistency of our team and the trust our communities place in us,” said Stewart.“We are focused on building a brand that lasts, one that values strong partnerships, operational excellence, and genuine hospitality.”

Known for their handcrafted espresso drinks and crave-worthy breakfast items, Ellianos Coffee has earned a loyal following across the Southeast. Popular menu favorites include the smooth and bold Signature Creations, refreshing Freezers, and their savory breakfast grit bowls-featuring creamy grits topped with eggs, cheese, and proteins like bacon or sausage. With a reputation for fast, friendly service and high-quality ingredients, Ellianos delivers a drive-thru coffee experience that keeps guests coming back.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, with over 200 stores signed or in development across eight U.S. states. As the brand continues to build awareness throughout the Southeast, Ellianos is actively seeking franchise partners across the region and beyond.

About Ellianos Coffee

Ellianos Coffee, established in 2002 by entrepreneurs Scott and Pam Stewart, strives to deliver unmatched quality and care to Every Guest. Every Time. Throughout its 20-year history, Ellianos has expanded to 75 stores, with over 200 more in various stages of development. Franchise Business Review (FBR) recognized Ellianos as a 2026 Top Franchise and a 2025 Top Food Franchise. Entrepreneur Magazine included Ellianos in its 2026 Franchise 500® list, highlighting it among the nation's top franchises. Additionally, Ellianos was celebrated as a Top 10 Coffee Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2024 and was featured in QSR Magazine's 16 Best Restaurant Franchising Deals for 2024. To explore franchising opportunities with Ellianos Coffee, visit .

