JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

Dividend Declaration

05.03.2026

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT For Immediate Release 05 March 2026 JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 12 March 2026, record date as of the 13 March 2026 & payment date is the 07 April 2026: Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.352100 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.293000 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.374700 JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.347200 JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.278400 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.135800 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U5MJOZ6 0.119600 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U9J8HX9 0.182300 JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00BL0BMX65 0.161600 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000AP27VA7 0.081500 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000UPAYVL7 0.091300 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006YCYW06 0.035700 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000RE0SQM6 0.131100 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000DDR6DS3 0.121900 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006FIW9Z0 0.151300 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE0006CJGQR9 0.093400 Enquiries: Matheson Phone: +353 1 232 2000 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact ... or visit . 05.03.2026 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

