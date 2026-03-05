Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dividend Declaration


JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Dividend
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release 05 March 2026
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
RE: Dividends
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 12 March 2026, record date as of the 13 March 2026 & payment date is the 07 April 2026:
Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate
JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.352100
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.293000
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.374700
JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.347200
JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.278400
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.135800
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U5MJOZ6 0.119600
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U9J8HX9 0.182300
JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00BL0BMX65 0.161600
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000AP27VA7 0.081500
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000UPAYVL7 0.091300
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006YCYW06 0.035700
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000RE0SQM6 0.131100
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000DDR6DS3 0.121900
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006FIW9Z0 0.151300
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE0006CJGQR9 0.093400
Enquiries:
Matheson
Phone: +353 1 232 2000

Language: English
Company: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
JPMorgan House, International Financial Services Centre
Dublin 1 Dublin
Ireland
Phone: +353 1 612 3000
Internet:
ISIN: IE00BDFC6Q91, IE00BJLTWS02, IE00BDFC6G93, IE00BD9MMG79, IE00BD9MMC32, IE0003UVYC20, IE000U5MJOZ6, IE000U9J8HX9, IE00BL0BMX65, IE000AP27VA7, IE000UPAYVL7, IE0006YCYW06, IE000RE0SQM6, IE000DDR6DS3, IE0006FIW9Z0, IE0006CJGQR9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
