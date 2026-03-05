The Peach Cobbler Factory Celebrates National Women's History Month And The Powerful Impact Of Women Entrepreneurs Across Its Growing Franchise System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of National Women's History Month, The Peach Cobbler Factory proudly recognizes the incredible women who play a vital role in shaping the brand's culture, growth, and success across the United States.

Observed throughout the month of March, National Women's History Month honors the countless contributions women have made to American history, society, and the economy. Originally established in 1981 as Women's History Week, the celebration was expanded by Congress in 1987 to recognize the lasting influence of women across every industry. The 2026 theme,“WE for Gender Equality and an Inclusive Society,” highlights the importance of empowering women and creating opportunities for leadership and entrepreneurship.

At The Peach Cobbler Factory, women are not just part of the story - they are helping lead it.

With more than 130 brick-and-mortar and mobile units operating across 24 states, The Peach Cobbler Factory franchise community includes a large and growing percentage of women entrepreneurs, many of whom own, operate, and lead successful locations across the country. From first-time business owners to experienced operators, these women are building thriving businesses while creating jobs, strengthening local communities, and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs.

“Our brand has been incredibly fortunate to attract some of the most passionate and driven women entrepreneurs in the country,” said Greg George, CEO of The Peach Cobbler Factory.“Many of our franchise locations are owned and operated by women who bring leadership, creativity, and heart to everything they do. They are building successful businesses while also serving as role models in their communities.”

Women within The Peach Cobbler Factory system represent a diverse and dynamic group of leaders, including mothers, professionals transitioning into entrepreneurship, multi-unit operators, and first-time business owners who saw an opportunity to build something meaningful for their families and communities.

“Entrepreneurship changes lives,” George added.“Watching these women step into ownership, grow their businesses, and create opportunity for others is one of the most rewarding parts of what we do.”

As the company continues its rapid national expansion, The Peach Cobbler Factory remains committed to supporting entrepreneurs from all backgrounds and fostering a culture where opportunity, innovation, and community are at the forefront.

Throughout March, The Peach Cobbler Factory encourages its franchise community and customers alike to recognize and celebrate the women who continue to shape businesses, communities, and industries across the country.

