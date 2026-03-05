Scosche Named Walmart Department 10, 2025 Supplier Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition honors outstanding performance, innovation, and collaboration in one of retail's most competitive supplier ecosystems

OXNARD, Calif., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scosche® Industries, an award-winning innovator of consumer technology accessories and the #1 Mount Brand in the U.S., has been named Walmart's 2025 Supplier of the Year, recognizing the company's exceptional performance, innovation, and long-standing partnership with the world's largest retailer.

Walmart's Supplier of the Year award is presented annually by merchandising leadership and honors companies that demonstrate outstanding operational excellence, sales performance, collaboration, and customer-focused innovation. Suppliers are evaluated through Walmart's rigorous vendor scorecard metrics, which measure areas such as supply chain performance, product quality, customer experience, and category growth.

“Receiving Walmart's Supplier of the Year Award is an incredible honor and a testament to the dedication of our entire team,” said Scosche Industries Co-President Vince Alves.“Our partnership with Walmart spans more than three decades, and throughout that time we've focused on delivering innovation that improves the customer experience. We're proud to collaborate with Walmart to continue raising the standard for the category.”

A key driver behind the award was Scosche's development of a vehicle speaker fitment system designed to improve the online shopping experience on Walmart. When Walmart identified a gap in helping customers determine which speakers fit their vehicles, Scosche worked closely with the retailer to build a digital solution allowing shoppers to input their vehicle information and instantly see compatible products.

Initially launched for Scosche HD speakers, the system was quickly expanded in collaboration with Walmart to support all speaker brands sold on The initiative produced significant results in digital speaker sales across the category.

Walmart's Supplier of the Year awards are considered among the retailer's most prestigious recognitions, highlighting vendors who deliver measurable value through innovation, operational discipline, and a commitment to serving Walmart customers.

For Scosche, the award reinforces a long-standing philosophy of combining product innovation with customer-focused tools that simplify purchasing decisions and drive category growth across retail channels.

