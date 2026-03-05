Strategic Partnership In Digitalisation, Sustainability Will Create Innumerable Opportunities: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the new strategic partnership in digitalisation and sustainability between India and Finland will create "innumerable opportunities" for the people of both nations, while opening new avenues for cooperation in advanced technologies, clean energy, and innovation.

In a social media post on X, the Prime Minister said the elevation of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership in digitalisation and sustainability will deepen collaboration in emerging technologies and strengthen economic and innovation ties between the two countries.

"We are shaping India-Finland relations into a strategic partnership in digitalisation and sustainability. This partnership will create innumerable opportunities for the people of our nations," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi said that the cooperation between the two countries will expand in key technology sectors such as artificial intelligence, 5G and 6G telecommunications, advanced data analytics and quantum computing.

"The partnership will also cover clean technologies, renewable energy, circular economy initiatives and sustainable urban development," he stressed.

During the talks with Finland's President Alexander Stubb, both sides also agreed to strengthen research collaboration and promote innovation.

Joint research calls between India's Department of Science and Technology and Finland's innovation funding agency Business Finland will focus on areas such as renewable energy, smart cities, hydrogen technologies, electric vehicles, and waste management.

The collaboration will also include green technologies like carbon capture systems and distributed energy resource management.

The two leaders also discussed the importance of enhancing mobility between the two countries.

An agreement on a Migration and Mobility Partnership was reached to facilitate the movement of professionals, students, entrepreneurs, researchers and academics.

The initiative is expected to strengthen the linkages between startup ecosystems in both countries and create new opportunities for young people.

Another key outcome of the talks was the renewal of the agreement on environmental cooperation.

The renewed pact will boost collaboration in climate action, clean energy and sustainable development, while strengthening academic, research and business partnerships in the field of sustainability.