Arthrosamid® Breakthrough Knee Osteoarthritis Treatment Portland Chiropractic Aldridge UK

"Arthrosamid® Therapy for Long-Lasting Pain Relief Without Surgery for people living with persistent knee osteoarthritis pain."Portland Chiropractic Clinic in Aldridge, UK now offers Arthrosamid®, a breakthrough single-injection treatment for knee osteoarthritis. Richard Taylor DC, stated this non-biodegradable hydrogel is injected into the knee joint to cushion the joint lining, reduce pain and stiffness, and improve mobility without surgery. The minimally invasive procedure is performed under local anaesthetic, with patients typically able to walk immediately afterwards.

People living with persistent knee osteoarthritis pain, now have access to a powerful new treatment option close to home. Portland Chiropractic Clinic in Aldridge, West Midlands is now accepting patients interested in Arthrosamid®, a breakthrough single-injection therapy designed specifically for individuals suffering from knee osteoarthritis who want relief without surgery.

Knee osteoarthritis is one of the most common causes of chronic pain and reduced mobility in adults across the region. Many people struggle daily with stiffness, swelling, difficulty walking, and loss of confidence in movement. Traditional approaches such as pain medication, physiotherapy, bracing, or standard injections often provide only temporary relief, leaving patients frustrated and unsure of their next step.

Arthrosamid® represents a next-generation treatment that is changing the outlook for people facing these challenges. Delivered as a single intra-articular injection directly into the knee joint, this advanced therapy cushions the joint from within, helping reduce pain and stiffness while improving function and mobility.

Richard Taylor DC explained that the introduction of Arthrosamid® at Portland Chiropractic Clinic marks an important development for patients seeking non-surgical options.

“Many people are told their only remaining option is knee replacement surgery, yet they may not be ready for that step. Arthrosamid® offers a meaningful alternative that aims to provide long-lasting relief while preserving the natural joint.”

Arthrosamid® is composed of a non-biodegradable hydrogel made from 2.5 percent cross-linked polyacrylamide and 97.5 percent water. Unlike treatments that degrade over time, this hydrogel integrates with the lining of the joint capsule, creating a soft cushioning effect that supports smoother movement and reduces mechanical stress within the knee.

The therapy has been developed over more than two decades and has been used in human medicine since 2000 for various applications. Approved in Europe for the symptomatic treatment of knee osteoarthritis, it has demonstrated a favourable safety profile and durable results for many patients seeking sustained pain relief.

The procedure itself is designed to be straightforward and minimally disruptive. Prior to the injection, the knee is carefully prepared using antiseptic cleansing, and antibiotics may be administered to reduce infection risk. Ultrasound imaging is used to assess the joint and guide the injection with precision. A local anaesthetic is applied for comfort before the hydrogel is delivered into the synovial cavity using specialist injection techniques. After the procedure, a small dressing is applied, and patients are typically able to walk immediately.

A full visit usually takes less than an hour, making it an attractive option for individuals who wish to avoid hospital stays or prolonged recovery periods. Over time, the hydrogel integrates into the synovium, forming a durable cushion that enhances lubrication within the joint and supports more comfortable everyday movement.

Patients across West Midlands and surrounding areas (Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, Lichfield and Tamworth) who have found limited success with conventional therapies may particularly benefit. Arthrosamid® may be considered for individuals experiencing ongoing pain despite physiotherapy, lifestyle changes, or previous injections, as well as those hoping to delay or avoid knee replacement surgery.

Richard Taylor DC emphasised that suitability is assessed on an individual basis.

“Our approach begins with a thorough consultation to understand each patient's symptoms, history, and goals. This ensures the treatment is appropriate and that expectations are realistic.”

The introduction of Arthrosamid® reflects Portland Chiropractic Clinic's broader commitment to providing advanced, evidence-informed therapies that focus on restoring function and quality of life. The clinic has long served the local community with a patient-centred philosophy aimed at addressing the underlying causes of musculoskeletal pain rather than simply managing symptoms.

For many individuals living with knee osteoarthritis, the ability to walk comfortably, remain active, and participate fully in daily life represents more than physical improvement. It restores independence, confidence, and overall wellbeing.

Arthrosamid® is intended to support precisely those outcomes by reducing stiffness, diminishing pain, and improving joint function through a single procedure designed to work over the long term.

Appointments are now available for patients interested in learning whether this therapy may be suitable for their condition. Portland Chiropractic Clinic is welcoming enquiries from individuals across the area who wish to explore non-surgical solutions for knee osteoarthritis pain.

About Portland Chiropractic Clinic

Portland Chiropractic Clinic in Aldridge near Walsall provides conservative, patient-focused care for musculoskeletal conditions affecting the spine and joints. Led by Richard Taylor DC, the clinic offers advanced chiropractic treatments designed to help patients move more comfortably, regain function, and improve quality of life through safe and effective non-surgical approaches. Appointments +44 01922 456 700