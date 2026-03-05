Emirates Airline Announces 'Reduced Flight Schedule'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

Dubai's Emirates airline on Thursday announced a“reduced flight schedule” with more than 100 flights on Thursday and Friday due to airspace restrictions amid the regional conflict.

“Emirates can confirm that it is currently operating a reduced flight schedule until further notice. This follows the partial re-opening of regional airspace for the safe conduct of commercial flights,” the airline's spokesperson said.

The airline said over 100 flights will depart from Dubai and return on March 5 and 6.

“These flights will carry people eager to reach their final destinations, as well as essential cargo like perishables and pharmaceuticals. Emirates will continue to gradually build back its flying schedule, subject to airspace availability and all operational requirements being met. Safety is always our top priority. We continue to monitor the situation and adapt our operations accordingly,” said the spokesperson.

The airline reiterated that passengers should only proceed to the airport if they have a confirmed booking.

According to Emirates, passengers who booked to travel between February 28 until and including March have 31 can rebook on an alternate flight for travel on or before April 30.



