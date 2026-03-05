Nepal General Elections 2026 Preparations Kathmandu Counting Centre & Churaman Khadka Insights

Nepal is bracing for its high-stakes General Elections 2026, with polling centres across Kathmandu fully prepared and security tightened ahead of voting on March 5. Officials, including Churaman Khadka of Kathmandu-1, confirm all arrangements for a free and fair poll - from ballot handling to counting logistics.

