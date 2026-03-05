Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nepal General Elections 2026 Preparations Kathmandu Counting Centre & Churaman Khadka Insights


2026-03-05 05:00:48
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Nepal is bracing for its high-stakes General Elections 2026, with polling centres across Kathmandu fully prepared and security tightened ahead of voting on March 5. Officials, including Churaman Khadka of Kathmandu-1, confirm all arrangements for a free and fair poll - from ballot handling to counting logistics.

AsiaNet News

