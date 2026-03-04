Professor of Sports Law, Melbourne Law School, The University of Melbourne

Jack Anderson joined the law school at Melbourne in July 2017. Beginning as a Senior Research Scholar by the Irish Research Council for Humanities & Social Sciences in 2002, he was a Visiting Fellow at the Faculty of Law, Australian National University, Canberra in 2003. In 2004, he joined the School of Law at Queen's University, Belfast as a Lecturer and where he was promoted to Senior Lecturer in 2008, Reader in 2011, and Professor in 2012. He now teaches criminal law, the law of torts and sports law at the Melbourne Law School and is its Director of Sports Law Studies. He is currently an external examiner in law for Trinity College Dublin, University College Cork (both in Ireland) and the University of Stirling, Scotland.

Jack's primary research interest is the relationship between sport and the law and he has published widely in the area including monographs such as The Legality of Boxing (Routledge 2007) and Modern Sports Law (Hart 2010) and edited collections such as Landmark Cases in Sports Law (Asser 2013) and EU Sports Law (Edward Elgar 2018). He was Editor-in-Chief of the International Sports Law Journal based at the International Sports Law Centre at the Asser Institute from 2013 to 2016.

Jack regularly presents at the leading international sports law conferences and contributes to the media in Australia, Britain and Ireland on sports law matters. He is an accredited workplace mediator and a Chartered Arbitrator, (CArb). Jack was also a member of a number of sports dispute resolution tribunals in the UK and Ireland such as Sport Resolutions UK; Just Sport Ireland; the Football Association of Ireland's Disciplinary Panel; Secretary of the Gaelic Athletic Association's Disputes Resolution Authority.

He currently sits on the disciplinary tribunal of the Football Federation of Victoria; is an arbitrator on the inaugural IAAF Disciplinary Tribunal; and a member of International Hockey Federation's Integrity Unit. In 2016, he was appointed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and appeared on the list of arbitrators of the CAS Ad hoc Division for the UEFA EURO 2016 (European football championships). He was the sole CAS arbitrator at the Commonwealth Games in 2018. In 2019, he resigned for CAS on appointment to the International Tennis Federation's Ethics Commission and was asked in 2019 by the Australian government to chair the advisory committee to prepare for the establishment of a national sports tribunal.

