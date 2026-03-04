403
Let's Get Crackin': Fisherman's Wharf Crab Crawl Returns To The Wharf
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- After selling out in its debut year, the Fisherman's Wharf Community Benefit District (FWCBD), in partnership with the Port of San Francisco and locally owned Fisherman's Wharf restaurants, is bringing back Crab Crawl for a second year, honoring National Crab Day (March 9, 2026) on Sunday, March 8, 2026. San Francisco locals and crab aficionados are invited to stroll through the city's iconic Fisherman's Wharf, sampling exclusive crab creations at six legendary seafood establishments.
From mouthwatering Dungeness dishes to inventive twists on classics, this self-guided tasting tour celebrates the Bay Area's most beloved crustacean, and the unbeatable culinary talent in Fisherman's Wharf. With last year's event selling out, early ticket purchases are strongly encouraged.
EVENT DETAILS:
.Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026
.Time: 11AM to 4PM
.Location: Crab Wheel Plaza, 2820 Taylor Street
.Ticket Price: Purchased on Eventbrite in advance
.Each Admission: Includes commemorative crab headband, official event bib, tasting tour map, wristband, and six tasting tickets
Participants will begin their crab-filled journey at the Crab Wheel Plaza where they'll receive their self-guided tour kit before embarking on the crawl. Each venue will offer an exclusive prepared crab-themed tasting dish that showcases their signature culinary style.
PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS:
.Palette Tea House – Crab Fried Rice
.Blue Mermaid – Masala Dungeness Crab
.Pier Market – Crab-topped Chowder Fries
.The Franciscan – Signature Crab Cakes
.Capurro's – Crab Arancini
.Bistro Boudin – Crab Topped Cheesy Garlic Sourdough
CALLING ALL SF LOCALS & CRAB LOVERS: This event was created especially for YOU! The Crab Crawl celebrates our city's rich maritime heritage and the incredible culinary talent in our own backyard. Come support your local restaurants, connect with fellow crab enthusiasts, and experience Fisherman's Wharf the way it's meant to be enjoyed – with amazing food, waterfront views, and neighborhood pride.
About Fisherman's Wharf Community Benefit District: Established in 2005, the Fisherman's Wharf Community Benefit District (FWCBD) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public benefit corporation dedicated to promoting, maintaining, and advancing Fisherman's Wharf as a world-class waterfront destination. The FWCBD oversees a lively 30-block district, focusing on enhancing public spaces, ensuring clean and safe streets, and bolstering local businesses to create an exceptional experience for both visitors and residents alike. As the #1 attraction in San Francisco, the Wharf welcomes an average of 800,000 domestic visitors monthly, with seasonal peaks during summer months reaching 1.3-1.4 million, and more than 1 million international visitors annually. For more information on the FWCBD, go to .
About Fisherman's Wharf: Fisherman's Wharf is a world-renowned tourist destination located in San Francisco, California. Known for its history, culture, delicious cuisine, and picturesque views of the waterfront, Fisherman's Wharf offers a unique and captivating experience for visitors and locals alike.
