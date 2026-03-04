Teladoc Health Announces Employee Inducement Award Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, today announced that it issued an inducement award to a new employee.

Effective March 1, 2026, in connection with commencing employment as Chief Growth Officer, U.S. Group Health, Daniel Conroy was granted an award of restricted stock units covering 57,034 shares of Teladoc Health's common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Common Stock”), and an award of performance stock units covering a target of 57,034 shares of Common Stock (for which up to 114,068 shares may be earned). The restricted stock units vest, based on continued service to Teladoc Health, as to one-third of the underlying shares on the first anniversary of the grant date, with the remainder vesting quarterly over two years thereafter. The performance stock units provide a target number of shares of Common Stock that would be earned over three years based on various financial metrics. The award was approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Teladoc Health and was granted under the Teladoc Health, Inc. 2023 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan as an employment inducement award pursuant to New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

