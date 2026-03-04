Kaldalón Hf.: Annual General Meeting 26 March 2026

403
Kaldalón Hf.: Annual General Meeting 26 March 2026
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board of Directors of Kaldalón hf. hereby announces that the Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at 16:00 GMT. The meeting will be held at Reykjavík Natura, Nauthólsvegur 52, 101 Reykjavík.
Enclosed is the agenda for the Annual General Meeting.
Meeting documents and further information concerning the meeting is available on the website kaldalon/adalfundur2026.
