Christopher Hurst

Senior Research Associate, Newcastle University

I am a Senior Research Associate within the AGE Research Group, Newcastle University and a member of the Ageing, Sarcopenia and Multimorbidity theme of the NIHR Newcastle BRC which focuses on improving lives through world-leading research in ageing, sarcopenia and multiple long-term conditions.

I work across a range of studies aiming to understand more about the determinants and mechanisms underpinning the development of sarcopenia (the age associated decline in muscle mass and function).

My work also focuses on the role of exercise to support healthy ageing. This includes considering how to maximise the potential of exercise, particularly resistance exercise training, for the prevention and treatment of sarcopenia in older people, particularly in those living with frailty and multiple long-term conditions.

I am an Exercise Physiologist and a Chartered Association of Sport and Exercise Sciences (CASES) accredited Sport and Exercise Scientist.