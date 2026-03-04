Matthew Barnfield

Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Department of Politics and International Relations, Queen Mary University of London

Matthew joined Queen Mary University of London as a Postdoctoral Research Fellow in October 2023, supported by a British Academy Postdoctoral Fellowship. He previously held an ESRC Postdoctoral Fellowship at the University of Essex.

He holds a BA in Modern Languages and European Studies and an MRes in Politics and International Relations from the University of Bath, and was awarded his PhD at Queen Mary University of London in 2021.

Matthew's research is in the field of political psychology and political behaviour. His British Academy project addresses the role of the future in democratic politics: how we think about the political future, what we want it to be like, and how that shapes the choices we make together. His PhD focused on closely related questions about how voters form expectations about election outcomes and how those expectations relate to their voting behaviour.

–present Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Queen Mary University of London

2022 Queen Mary University of London, Phd Political Science

Experience
Education