Sabalenka Engaged: Tennis Star Reveals News Ahead Of Indian Wells
"All good guys, everything happened, but look how I look," Sabalenka said on Tuesday in a story shared with her 4.7 million followers on Instagram with a photo of her engagement ring.
Sabalenka had hinted about taking her relationship to the next level after winning the Brisbane International in January.
"Thank you to my boyfriend. Hopefully, soon I'll call you something else, right?," she said.
Sabalenka, who was beaten in the final of the year's first Grand Slam by Elena Rybakina, has a bye into the second round at Indian Wells.
