Sabalenka Engaged: Tennis Star Reveals News Ahead Of Indian Wells

Aryna Sabalenka announced her engagement to Georgios Frangulis ahead of the Indian Wells tournament, where the world number one will return to action from an extended break after losing the Australian Open final in January.

Belarusian Sabalenka and Frangulis, the CEO of global health-food brand OakBerry, have been dating since 2024.

"All good guys, everything happened, but look how I look," Sabalenka said on Tuesday in a story shared with her 4.7 million followers on Instagram with a photo of her engagement ring.

Sabalenka had hinted about taking her relationship to the next level after winning the Brisbane International in January.

"Thank you to my boyfriend. Hopefully, soon I'll call you something else, right?," she said.

Sabalenka, who was beaten in the final of the year's first Grand Slam by Elena Rybakina, has a bye into the second round at Indian Wells.

The ATP 1000 and WTA 1000 main draws begin on Wednesday.

