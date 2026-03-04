Predictors Of Success For 60-Day Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) Used For Treatment Of Chronic Shoulder Pain: A Multi-Center Retrospective Chart Review

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Bimodal stimulation produced significantly higher shoulder pain relief compared to other stimulation paradigms -

CLEVELAND, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoulder pain is one of the most common locations of chronic pain. It impacts quality of life and has the potential to become disabling for millions of Americans. The 60-day SPR® SPRINT® Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) System has been shown to provide substantial and sustained relief in patients with chronic shoulder pain in multiple prior prospective studies. A recent multicenter retrospective chart review, published in the journal American Journal of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, was conducted to identify patient characteristics which may inform patient selection and optimize outcomes.

The IRB-approved retrospective chart review included 221 patients across five participating sites. Among those with available outcome data, 75 percent (n=176) reported substantial, clinically significant reductions in pain (defined as ≥50 percent) at the end of treatment.

SPRINT PNS treatment was consistently effective across a variety of causes of shoulder pain including osteoarthritis/degenerative joint disease, trauma, post-surgical pain, and rotator cuff injuries. Bimodal PNS® treatment (motor and sensory stimulation targeting two nerves) produced a significantly higher treatment response rate and mean percent pain relief compared to motor stimulation or sensory stimulation alone. Among participants with available outcomes treated with bimodal PNS (n=41), 95 percent reported a substantial, clinically significant reduction in pain. Bimodal PNS® treatment, using two leads to activate motor and sensory nerve fibers, is proposed to provide robust coverage through distinct and complementary pathways.

Safety outcomes indicated a low rate of device-related adverse events, reported in one percent of patients (3/221). Two patients experienced suspected infections, which resolved with a standard course of antibiotics. One patient reported mild skin irritation from adhesives which did not interfere with treatment. No serious or unanticipated medical events were observed.

This publication compliments separate previously published survey data that demonstrated sustained pain relief of up to five years in patients suffering from chronic shoulder pain.

“One of the most encouraging takeaways from this study, and from our long-term shoulder pain data, is how consistent the pain relief has been for patients regardless of the cause,” said Maria Bennett, President, CEO, and Founder of SPR.“Shoulder pain can impact every aspect of life for these patients, and our hope is to offer a solution that can deliver relief, potentially avoid additional invasive interventions, and give them back their independence day-to-day.”

About the SPRINT PNS System

The SPR® SPRINT® PNS System marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line PNSTM option uniquely proposed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain - without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, knee pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute postoperative pain, is cleared for use up to 60 days, and is recognized by leading pain management centers. Market research indicates that this breakthrough neuromodulation treatment is a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: (i) Symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; (ii) Symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; and (iii) Symptomatic relief of post-operative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to be placed in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.

Physicians should use their best judgment when deciding when to use the SPRINT PNS System. For more information see the SPRINT PNS System IFU. Most common adverse events are skin irritation and erythema. Results may vary. Rx only.

For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit: SPR Safety Information.

About SPR

SPR is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT®PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence in peripheral nerve stimulation for the treatment of pain, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly durable foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR's Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients' lives by providing them with a minimally invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain. SPR – Solutions for pain. Inspired by life

More information can be found at .

